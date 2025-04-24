Tortuga Rum Company Announces $10,000 Giveaway Winner

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) CAYMAN ISLANDS – Tortuga Rum Company announced O'Neil Miller, director of religious education at St Ignatius Catholic Church, as the grand prize winner of its second annual Tortuga $10K Giveaway.

Miller won the coveted $10,000 cash prize after entering the competition with a purchase of a box of Tastee patties from Tortuga's North Sound Snack Shop. Unbeknownst to him, that simple act would turn into a life-changing surprise.

“The timing couldn't be better,” said Miller, who shared that the winnings will go toward a long-awaited family vacation abroad to celebrate his son's upcoming graduation.“The first thing I'm going to do is call my wife and sons.”

Initially, under the impression he was collecting a small gift card, Miller began to suspect something more was in store. His instincts proved correct as he was met by the Tortuga Rum Company team, who surprised him with the exciting news.

Now in its second year, the Tortuga $10K Giveaway ran from 7 February to 6 April 2025, offering customers the chance to win weekly prizes including iPhones courtesy of Digicel, a staycation at the Hampton Inn, Capella tickets, and Cayman Airways vouchers. The promotion culminated in the highly anticipated grand prize draw for $10,000 in cash.

Customers were entered into the draw with every $25 spent in-store or online at Tortuga Fine Wine & Spirits and Discount Liquors. This year's promotion attracted over 35,000 entries-a significant increase from the inaugural 2024 campaign.

“This initiative is all about giving back to our loyal shoppers who have supported Tortuga for over four decades,” said Eugene Nolan, CEO of Tortuga Rum Company.“Meeting wonderful customers like O'Neil is exactly why we do it. This second year has been nothing short of exceptional, with even bigger prizes and more memorable experiences for our customers.”

The excitement surrounding the promotion was felt throughout the island, with enthusiastic participation from customers and employees alike.

“It brought such great energy into our stores, offices, and warehouse,” Nolan added.“We've had a lot of fun engaging with our community, and we're already looking forward to what next year will bring.”

