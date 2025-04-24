DYMO® Letratag 200B Wins Prestigious“BUSINESS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR” Award - Reinforcing Rise Of Smart Organization
"The trend towards smart self-organization continues to grow," said Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director at DYMO. "The LetraTag 200B is designed to support this shift by offering a mobile, user-friendly solution that makes everyday labeling both easy and enjoyable. With this tool, users can calm the chaos in their spaces and truly experience organization made simple."
The EOPA Best Business Product Award, presented annually, recognizes products that stand out for their innovation, functionality, and user-friendliness. The LetraTag 200B's recognition highlights the increasing need for efficient, modern organization tools in today's fast-paced world.
"If structure brings clarity and joy, we have achieved our goal," added De Soomer.
Featuring wireless Bluetooth® connectivity, a compact, portable design, and intuitive templates via the LT Connect app, the LetraTag 200B is a versatile tool for organizing everything from cables and documents to storage spaces and household items. With thoughtful design elements, including cassette housing made from up to 80% recycled materials and FSC-certified packaging, it reflects DYMO's commitment to responsible product development.
The DYMO LetraTag 200B is now available for purchase online and at DYMO retailers.
About Newell Brands:
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.
