India Draws Line

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives-many of them tourists-has shaken the country. It's a painful reminder that even in moments of peace, the threat of violence still lingers, especially in Kashmir. The timing couldn't have been more tragic. Just as the Valley was witnessing a sustained return to normalcy, with successful elections and growing tourist footfall, this brutal strike seems intended to snatch that hope away.

But the government's response this time has been anything but routine. In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and immediately convened the Cabinet Committee on Security. The decisions taken signal a major shift in how India plans to deal with Pakistan going forward.

Five key measures were announced: the Indus Waters Treaty, long seen as a symbol of cross-border cooperation, is being put on hold; the Attari land crossing is being shut; Pakistanis will no longer get visa exemptions under SAARC; and diplomatic presence in both countries will be scaled back significantly. These steps go beyond the symbolic: they reflect a deep rethink of India's approach to its western neighbour.

The prime minister Narendra Modi's televised address struck a noticeably firmer tone than in the past. Switching to English midway, he appeared to speak directly to the international community, declaring that India would not tolerate safe havens for terrorists or those who support them. His words carried a sense of resolve rarely heard in such statements.

The Indus Waters Treaty has survived multiple wars and diplomatic flare-ups since it was signed in 1960. But its suspension is a signal of intent. It sends a strong message: India is no longer willing to separate terrorism from diplomacy.

India's challenge will be to stay firm without closing the door on future diplomacy. Equally, it's time for global powers to stop looking the other way. For Kashmir, the attack is heartbreaking. The presence of tourists was a sign of hope, a signal that the Valley was inching its way back to peace from decades of turmoil. That hope must not be allowed to fade. The people of Kashmir deserve a future free of fear, and the rest of the country must stand with them in that vision. Here's hoping that the situation stabilizes soon and the tourists return to our wounded but not the lost paradise.