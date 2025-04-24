How Exam Hype Is Harming Kashmiri Students

Representational Photo

By Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Wani

Every time in Kashmir, as exam results are announced, a familiar ritual begins.

Local news channels run special bulletins. Social media fills up with grinning portraits of students holding their result sheets. There are hashtags, video interviews, and a steady stream of congratulatory posts from neighbors, friends and distant relatives. In a region where government jobs and competitive exams are seen as the surest path to stability, topping an exam isn't just a personal milestone, it's a public event.

And that's exactly the problem.

For every student who clears JEE, NEET, or the civil services, there are many more who don't. Some miss the cutoff by a few marks. Others struggle silently under pressure they never learned to talk about. Their names don't appear in the papers. No one comes to interview their parents. Instead, they scroll through the success stories and feel a growing sense of failure.

I've seen this up close. I teach at the University of Kashmir and work closely with students and athletes. Some of them come into my office smiling but leave with slumped shoulders once they talk about the weight they carry. Others never say a word. They just disappear for a while, lost in their own minds.

Mental health counselors in the Valley have been warning us. Anxiety peaks during result season. Depression among young people is rising. In some of the worst cases, students take extreme steps. These aren't isolated tragedies. They are part of a pattern.

The way we tell stories of success is feeding this crisis. We don't just celebrate achievement, we magnify it. We create heroes overnight, then let their success become a measuring stick for everyone else. What's left behind is a generation of young people who feel like they're constantly falling short.

This doesn't mean we should stop celebrating hard work. But we need to do it with more care. Not every student who succeeds takes the same path, and not everyone who falls short has failed. There are students building quiet, meaningful futures in fields we don't write about: craftsmanship, caregiving, coding, art, sport. Their stories matter too.

Media outlets need to broaden the lens. Instead of chasing toppers, let's find students who've shown resilience in the face of failure. Let's talk to young people who are exploring non-traditional careers and those who are still figuring things out. Let's remind everyone that life isn't a single exam, and worth isn't defined by a roll number.

Schools and colleges should offer better mental health support. Counseling must be a core part of the education system, not an afterthought. Parents, too, need help unlearning the belief that their child's future is tied to a scorecard. They deserve spaces where they can speak honestly, ask questions, and learn to support without pressuring.

Above all, we need to rethink what success looks like in a place like Kashmir. Our youth are already dealing with uncertainty on so many fronts. Let's not add to that burden by turning every exam into a public referendum on self-worth.

There is still time to shift the culture. To make room for every kind of story, not just the ones that come with medals and media attention. If we listen more and hype less, we may just save a few lives in the process.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Wani is an Assistant Professor at the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Kashmir. He works on student well-being and mental health awareness in academic spaces.