Healing Has A Home: New Program In Frederick Offers In-Person Support For Veterans And Spouses

FREDERICK, Md., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing isn't just about getting better. It's about being seen, being supported, and finally having space to breathe again. This summer, Frederick will become that space for local veterans and spouses through the launch of the REDEFINE Program-a six-week in-person group experience created by veteran and licensed trauma therapist, Dr. Arielle Jordan of Mindset Quality.

REDEFINE was designed with care and intention for those who have quietly carried the emotional impact of military service-whether through direct experience or through standing beside someone who served. Veterans and spouses each have their own path to healing. This program gives them the space to walk it with guidance, community, and purpose.

Who it's for:

Veterans who are ready to process the parts of their journey that feel heavy.

Spouses who have held it together for everyone else and are finally ready to focus on themselves.

And community members who believe that healing should not be a privilege, but a priority.

What the program includes:



A six-week group experience rooted in EMDR practices

Separate tracks for veterans and spouses

Weekly in-person sessions with grounding tools, breathwork, and journaling

A community lunch between groups to foster connection

Pre-screening to ensure every participant receives the right support A space to slow down, reconnect, and redefine what healing looks like

Dates and Times:

Fridays, June 6 through July 10

Veterans Group: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Lunch: 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Spouses Group: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Location: Platoon Veteran Service Center, Frederick, MD

"There is strength in seeking support. When I was working through my own grief while serving, I didn't have something like this," says Dr. Jordan. "REDEFINE is the space I needed back then-and the space I'm proud to offer now."

Participation is offered at no cost to veterans and spouses. Each group spot is fully sponsor-supported, and it takes $2,500 to fund one participant's healing journey. Sponsors are invited to fund one seat, multiple seats, or even an entire group. Every contribution directly supports mental and emotional well-being in the local veteran community.

To sign up or become a sponsor:

