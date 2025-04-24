Peoples Ltd. Declares Stock Split
WYALUSING, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. (OTC:PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a 2-for-1 stock split payable on May 30, 2025.
The stock split, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on April 23, 2025, will be payable to shareholders of record May 16, 2025.
Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at .
