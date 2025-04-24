MENAFN - PR Newswire) The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention emphasizes the need to train health professionals and the gaps in knowledge and clinical practices of providers. Despite mental health professionals regularly coming into contact with individuals who are at risk of suicide, the vast majority do not typically receive routine training in suicide assessment, treatment, or risk management. Lack of expertise impacts the ability to provide comprehensive care for at-risk patients, despite evidence that having a competent clinical workforce is critical to reducing the rate of suicide. Studies suggest limited suicide prevention training, with less than 50% of psychology, 25% of social work, and 5% of counseling trainees receiving any training in suicide prevention during their graduate programs (Suicide Life Threat Behav. ). In a Zero Suicide Workforce Survey assessing suicide prevention knowledge in a wide array of mental health professionals (including social workers, case managers, counselors, therapists, administrators) 52.9% of participants reported no previous suicide training, and more specifically, 60% of social workers and case managers reported no previous suicide training. (Psychiatric Services ).

Although no national standards exist for suicide prevention training for health professionals, existing multilevel approaches to suicide prevention, such as the "Zero Suicide" framework, offers a model that includes training. Currently, 17 states encourage suicide prevention training for mental health professionals, but only 11 states require training in suicide assessment, treatment, and management for health professionals. (American Psychological Association ). Suicide-specific training enhances the level of care that people who experience mental health conditions and suicide risk receive while also increasing provider competence and ability to provide effective, life-saving treatment (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ). Training is especially important due to the possible personal and professional impacts on mental health providers working with suicidal clients, including increased feelings of stress anxiety, burnout, and professionals contemplating career change. (American Psychological Association ). Suicide prevention training is associated with increased levels of mental health professionals' skills and confidence, with even brief training having a positive impact on mental health professionals' assessment of their skills and confidence. (Sage Journals ).

National Mental Health Corps is leading the charge to solve the mental health workforce crisis. Through comprehensive training programs and ongoing professional development, National Mental Health Corps creates a sustainable pipeline of future mental health professionals while immediately impacting community mental health needs. "National Mental Health Corps is committed to addressing the critical gap in suicide prevention skills in mental health professionals by training all of our members in the Core Competency Model of Suicide Prevention training . As our country faces a projected 16% decline in the mental health workforce by 2036, National Mental Health Corps is stepping up to ensure communities have access to well trained professionals," said Tricia Harrity, National Mental Health Corps Chief Executive Officer.

National Mental Health Corps has partnered with Robert Cramer, Ph.D., the founder of the Core Competency Model of Suicide Prevention training, and Dr. Shannon Cain, Ph.D., MSW., to address the gap in suicide prevention knowledge among mental health providers. The Core Competency Model of Suicide Prevention training was originally created as a comprehensive approach to help address the lack of consistency across specialties and has been curated specifically for the National Mental Health Corps. The ten competencies focus on stigma reduction, knowledge enhancement, and self-efficacy building for effective suicide prevention, ultimately supporting short-term improvements in provider suicide prevention knowledge, positive shifts in attitudes, and enhanced senses of skill performance. Robert Cramer is a world-renowned expert in suicide prevention and violence prevention having provided training and consultation to various audiences including the United Kingdom National Health Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, hospitals, prisons, law enforcement, university counseling centers, academic training programs, and other professional audiences. "The training is a critical step for the mental health workforce in delivering evidence-based practices in the field while taking care of themselves as well. The Core Competency Model is uniquely positioned as an entry point for the mental health workforce toward the goal of developing advanced skills. We're excited to work with the National Mental Health Corps because it's the first chance we have to adapt the Core Competency Model training program for a vital group like these members." Robert Cramer, Ph.D., Core Competency Model of Suicide Prevention Founder.

Health360 and the Healthy Minds Alliance are now the National Mental Health Corps. Founded in 2012 as the Healthy Minds Alliance, National Mental Health Corps is a pioneer in the space, bringing a highly qualified, passionate, and committed group of young leaders to address the workforce shortage in the mental health sector. During National Mental Health Awareness Month, National Mental Health Corps recommits to expanding access to mental health professionals, equipping the American workforce, and fostering critical partnerships to address the nation's growing mental health crisis.

