ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS KELLY CUNNINGHAM AND CHRIS MANDERSON RECOGNIZED AS LEGAL VISIONARIES BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Kelly Cunningham and Chris Manderson have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as "Legal Visionaries ."

Those awarded are "some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition," states the publisher.

Kelly Cunningham chairs the firm's Intellectual Property Department. Kelly is a seasoned intellectual property attorney with over 25 years of experience in trademark, copyright, and patent litigation in courts throughout the country. The Los Angeles Times feature highlights some of Kelly's recent cases, including Kelly's successful defense of a client's four patents against a German company's patent challenge, resulting in reaffirmed patent claims and even new patent claims. He also reduced a major record label's copyright infringement demand by over 80% , and he got his client's insurer to cover nearly all of the settlement amount. Earlier this year, Cunningham was also named by the San Francisco and Los Angeles Daily Journals as one of the Top 100 Intellectual Property Lawyers in the State of California.

Chris Manderson chair's the firm's Corporate Department. A highly accomplished mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance attorney, "Manderson has reorganized companies preserving over $2 billion in NOL assets, including Real Industry and Triad Guaranty," says Los Angeles Times. "Recent deals include the sale of California Electronic Asset Recovery to Ancor Capital Partners, the sale of Bitium to Google, growth financing rounds into robotics companies Miso Robotics, Inc. by Ecolab, Inc. and Vebu, Inc. by Chipotle, Inc. robotics and automation, and representing infrastructure investor Upwell Water LLC and strategic investor Elah Holdings, Inc. in various strategic transactions." Manderson was recognized earlier this year as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED