'Tristate Infrastructure News Network' Earns Gold Hermes Creative Awards

New Media Effort Receives International Recognition

TRENTON, N.J., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tristate Infrastructure News Network has been recognized at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards with two Gold honors:



Team's Body of Work Achievement Use of Multi-Media

Infrastructure is the foundation of modern life Tri-State Infrastructure News Network is the leading creator/aggregator of transportation, infrastructure, energy and water news in New Jersey and neighboring states.

The Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world. The awards recognize outstanding creative work in traditional and emerging media with winners ranging from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

Tristate Infrastructure News Network also received Honorable Mentions for News Media Websites, Informational Media and News Media Creation & Publication.

In an era of shrinking newsrooms and a dearth of local and state news coverage, less and less news coverage is given to water, transportation, and energy infrastructure, the foundation of our modern lives. When there is coverage, it is often negative - transit delays, extensive traffic, water main breaks, blackouts.

This spotty and negatively slanted infrastructure coverage of infrastructure creates negative stereotypes of infrastructure, the men and women charged with maintaining and improving it and creates negative feelings when it comes time to fund and support it.

