Carbon Dioxide Removals Market Set To Reach $25 Billion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$1.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$25.0 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 49.0% (by value) from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Technology, carbon credit buyer, and region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and South America
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts
- DAC costs are lower in regions with abundant renewable energy and efficient technologies, like China, MEA, and Russia.
- The EMEA region is set for strong CDR growth, driven by sustainability goals, carbon neutrality targets, and regulations like ETS and carbon taxes.
- Key players focus on specialized areas, such as Climeworks in DAC and Aperam BioEnergia in BECCS.
- Biochar can remove 2.68 tCO2e per ton, with an annual potential of 2.65 billion tCO2e. It's cost-effective, with prices ranging from $0.09 to $13.48 per kg.
Questions Addressed:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
The global CDR market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $25.0 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 49%.What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?
Government funding for carbon removal projects, stricter carbon regulations, and increasing demand for CCUS are key factors driving the market.What segments are covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are technology type and carbon credit buyers.Which carbon credit buyers' segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?
The finance segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.Which region has the highest market share in the market?
North America holds the highest market share in the market due to the presence of leading market players, robust technology infrastructure, a surge in demand for CDR technologies and increasing initiatives by market players to increase carbon removal and capture capacity in the region.
Leading Companies :
- Aperam Bioenergia Arca Bussme Energy Ab Carbofex Ltd. Carbon Engineering Ulc. Carbonfree Carbfix Hf. Cella Mineral Storage Inc. Climeworks Ebb Carbon Inc. Exomad Green Global Thermostat (Zero Carbon Systems) Novocarbo Gmbh Neustark Ag Orsted A/S Pacific Biochar Benefit Corp. Stockholm Exergi Ab Wakefield Biochar
Related Reports:
Carbon Credits Market: Global Outlook: This report explores the global trends, opportunities and challenges in trading carbon credits, a key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It provides insights into market growth, policies, and future potential.
Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.
For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please contact ... .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment