Carbon Dioxide Removals Market Set To Reach $25 Billion By 2029

The global carbon dioxide removals (CDR) market includes technologies and methods to capture and remove CO2 from the atmosphere, helping combat climate change. The growing industry is driven by the need to achieve global net-zero emissions targets. BCC Research reveals in its new report, Global Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) Market, the market for CDRs is grow from $3.4 billion in 2024 to $25.0 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.0%. North America holds the highest share in this soaring market due to the presence of leading market players, robust technology infrastructure and a surge in demand for CDR technologies. This comprehensive report analyzes the global CDR market by technology, buyers and regions, providing market size in value ($ millions) and volume (thousand tons). It covers key players, emerging technologies like biochar, direct air capture (DAC), BECCS and ocean alkalinization, while specifically excluding carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) methods like post-combustion and oxy-fuel combustion. Factors Driving the Market: Government funding for carbon removal projects: Government funding for carbon removal projects supports the development and scaling of technologies to capture and store CO2, helping to combat climate change. These investments aim to accelerate progress toward global carbon neutrality goals. Impact of stricter carbon regulations : Stricter carbon regulations drive businesses to adopt cleaner technologies and reduce emissions, promoting environmental sustainability. They also increase the demand for carbon removal solutions to meet compliance targets. Increasing demand for CCUS technologies: The demand for CCUS technologies is growing as industries seek ways to capture, use, and store CO2 to meet emission reduction goals. These solutions play a key role in achieving global climate targets.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.5 billion Market size forecast $25.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 49.0% (by value) from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Technology, carbon credit buyer, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and South America Market drivers

Government funding for carbon removal projects.

Impact of stricter carbon regulations. Increasing demand for CCUS technologies.

Interesting facts

DAC costs are lower in regions with abundant renewable energy and efficient technologies, like China, MEA, and Russia.

The EMEA region is set for strong CDR growth, driven by sustainability goals, carbon neutrality targets, and regulations like ETS and carbon taxes.

Key players focus on specialized areas, such as Climeworks in DAC and Aperam BioEnergia in BECCS.

Biochar can remove 2.68 tCO2e per ton, with an annual potential of 2.65 billion tCO2e. It's cost-effective, with prices ranging from $0.09 to $13.48 per kg.

Questions Addressed:

The global CDR market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $25.0 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 49%.

Government funding for carbon removal projects, stricter carbon regulations, and increasing demand for CCUS are key factors driving the market.

The segments covered in the market are technology type and carbon credit buyers.

The finance segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.

North America holds the highest market share in the market due to the presence of leading market players, robust technology infrastructure, a surge in demand for CDR technologies and increasing initiatives by market players to increase carbon removal and capture capacity in the region.

