'In Dogs We Trust': A Heartwarming TV Special Celebrates The Life Story Of Military Working Dog Rossi M062

In Dogs We Trust

Rossi's bond with his handler is a love story that became a life story, a trust and love so strong between soldier and dog that continued after their service.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concept Creationz LLC , in collaboration with Metivier Media and Red Popsicle , is proud to announce the completion of "In Dogs We Trust", a moving television special that chronicles the remarkable life of Military Working Dog Rossi and his handler, Chris Spears. Filmed primarily in Galesburg, Illinois, this story highlights the powerful and enduring bond between a soldier and his canine partner - a love story that transcends their service and continues to resonate long after their deployment.Rossi dedicated most of his life to serving his country, protecting and supporting his human companions through some of the most challenging times. The unyielding trust and love shared between Rossi and Chris exemplify the incredible relationships that can form in the military, reminding us of the sacrifices made by both two-legged and four-legged heroes.“At Concept Creationz LLC, honoring the service of our armed forces is at the heart of what we do,” said Annette Morecraft, Director at Concept Creationz LLC.“Yet, we face challenges securing sponsorship for this important project. It is disappointing that a story highlighting such profound patriotism and loyalty struggles to find the recognition it truly deserves in a country proud of its military heritage.”Morecraft added,“In Dogs We Trust is more than just Rossi and Chris's story. It represents all the brave military working dogs and handlers who serve our nation with dedication and valor. We hope this special will inspire greater appreciation for these unsung heroes and the critical roles they play in protecting our freedom.”Concept Creationz LLC is actively seeking sponsors and partners passionate about supporting military service members and honoring their sacrifices. By joining forces, they aim to bring Rossi's story and those of countless other military working dogs into the spotlight.For more information on how to support this project or sponsorship inquiries, please contact:Annette MorecraftEmail: ...

