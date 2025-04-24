Cheeky Cocktails Appoints Suja Juice Veteran Jeff Church As Strategic Advisor To The CEO & Member Of Its Management Team

Jeff Church

Church will provide strategic guidance as Cheeky continues its rapid expansion across retail, hospitality, and international markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cheeky Cocktails , the AAPI-owned and Brooklyn-based innovator of premium, bar-quality syrups and juices for the home and bar, is proud to announce that Jeff Church, co-founder and former CEO of Suja Juice, has joined the company as an investor, member of the management team and Strategic Advisor to CEO April Wachtel.Church brings over 35 years of experience in scaling consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, having led Suja Juice – the cold-pressed juice brand – through a period of rapid growth, including being named by Forbes Magazine as the second most promising company in America in 2015, along with a significant investment from Coca-Cola and a subsequent acquisition valued at over $300 million. A Harvard Business School graduate and seasoned entrepreneur, as well as recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the BevNet Person of the Year Award, Church has a track record of building and advising successful ventures in the beverage industry."Jeff's expertise in building and scaling CPG brands is unparalleled," said April Wachtel, Founder and CEO of Cheeky Cocktails. "His strategic insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and bring high-quality cocktail ingredients to a broader audience."​Founded in 2020 by April Wachtel, a seasoned mixologist and beverage industry veteran, Cheeky Cocktails offers shelf-stable, bar-quality syrups and juices made from 100% real ingredients, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. With an increased interest in bringing bar flavors home with ease, Cheeky's products allow enthusiasts to effortlessly craft a wide range of cocktails and mocktails with the same depth and range found in their favorite establishments. The brand has quickly gained traction, with products available in over 1,300 bar, restaurant, and retail locations across 44 states and international markets, and is featured in esteemed venues such as the Bellagio in Las Vegas and The Standard Highline. ​Church's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Cheeky Cocktails, as the brand continues to innovate with new product offerings and expand its presence in both retail and hospitality sectors. His expertise in navigating growth and investment opportunities will support Cheeky's mission to revolutionize the craft cocktail experience for both professionals and enthusiasts.​ABOUTCHEEKY COCKTAILSCheeky is a woman, AAPI, and mixologist-owned supplier of professional-grade cocktail ingredients, offering innovative solutions for professional bartenders and consumers. Founded by April Wachtel, a mixologist and seasoned veteran of the beverage industry, Cheeky aims to revolutionize the craft cocktail experience by providing ready-to-use versions of ingredients usually made from scratch. Cheeky is poured behind bars at four and five-star hotels, resorts, and stadiums like the Standard Highline, the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and more. They ship nationally within the United States and Canada and are sold in select retail locations across 44 states, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and Australia.For more information, please visit

