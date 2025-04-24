Walter R. Scarborough Welcomes Festival Guests To His Book Signing On End Time Truths At The LA Times Festival 2025

From Today to Eternity: Volume 2

Discover Prophetic Truths and Meet Walter R. Scarborough at Booth #930 at the LA Times Festival of Books 2025

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year, the vibrant world of literature will once again gather at the University of Southern California for the much-anticipated Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 in a dynamic celebration of storytelling, scholarship, and cultural exchange. Among the distinguished authors featured in this year's lineup is Walter R. Scarborough, a biblical scholar and teacher known for his insightful explorations of prophecy and end-time events. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to meet Scarborough in person during a special book signing event on April 27, 2025 from 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Booth #930, located in the Black Zone of the USC campus.Festivalgoers are invited to seize this opportunity to meet the author, engage in conversation, and receive signed copies of his latest and most compelling release: From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times – Volume 2. This continuation of his in-depth study picks up where Volume 1 left off, bringing clarity to a subject that often feels mysterious, overwhelming, or even fear-inducing to many believers.In this second volume, Scarborough continues to illuminate one of the most misunderstood areas of Christian faith-biblical prophecy and the end times. Many Christians today find themselves troubled by uncertainty, feeling overwhelmed by the complexity of prophecy and unsure of where they stand in God's timeline. This book seeks to lift the fog of confusion and reveal the clear, ordered plan that Scripture lays out for the future.From Today to Eternity: Volume 2 offers thoughtful answers to some of the most pressing spiritual questions. They long to understand how the prophecies dispersed throughout Scripture relate to the world around them and to their own lives. Scarborough rises to meet this spiritual need, offering readers clarity, comfort, and biblical insight. Through his thoughtful exposition, he explores how the panorama of biblical prophecy fits together in a cohesive and meaningful way. He examines the range of theological viewpoints concerning the end times, while helping readers discover their unique place within God's overarching plan. His writing delves into the identity of God's chosen people and the specific prophecies concerning Israel, reaffirming the ongoing significance of the covenants between God and His people. Scarborough also unpacks Jesus' teachings in the Olivet Discourse, offering a deeper understanding of Christ's own words about the end of the age. Perhaps most significantly, he addresses one of humanity's most enduring questions-what comes after death-guiding readers toward a biblically grounded hope in the life to come. Through these insights, Scarborough equips believers not only with knowledge, but with the spiritual confidence to face the future with faith.From Today to Eternity – Volume 2 is a beacon of hope for those seeking truth in uncertain times. Scarborough's writing encourages readers to look beyond the chaos of the present moment and trust in the divine structure of God's ultimate plan for humanity. From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times – Volume 2 is available now in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats through Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major online book retailers.To learn more about this much-awaited literary occasion and explore the full lineup of featured authors, visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025. Whether you're attending in person or following from afar, this is a powerful moment to dive deeper into biblical prophecy and discover how the future, according to God's Word, has already been written.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

