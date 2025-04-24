Aardvark Automotive Receives Prestigious BBB President's Award

Aardvark Automotive - High-quality auto care in Amarillo, TX.

45 years of exceptional service and unwavering integrity earn Amarillo's trusted auto repair shop BBB's highest honor

- Brandon Anderson - OwnerAMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aardvark Services, Inc., DBA Aardvark Automotive , a leading provider of automobile maintenance and repair services in Amarillo, has been honored with the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) President's Award. The award recognizes Aardvark's outstanding commitment to upholding BBB Standards of Trust for 45 consecutive years.Aardvark Services, Inc. first opened its doors in 1980 and has since built a strong reputation in the community for providing high-quality, reliable auto repair services . The company offers a wide range of maintenance services including oil changes, fuel system cleaning, air conditioning service, and more to keep vehicles running smoothly."We are thrilled and humbled to receive the BBB President's Award," said Brandon Anderson, owner of Aardvark Automotive. "Integrity and trust have been core values for our business since day one and I'm proud to carry on that tradition. This recognition is a testament to our entire team's dedication to always doing right by our customers."The BBB President's Award is bestowed upon Accredited Businesses that have been in good standing with the BBB for 25 years or more. Aardvark's 45 years as a trusted BBB Accredited Business demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction.Aardvark Automotive plans to celebrate this milestone achievement with customer appreciation events later this year. For more information on Aardvark's auto maintenance and repair services, visit [website] or call [phone number].About Aardvark Services, Inc.:Aardvark Services, Inc., DBA Aardvark Automotive, is a BBB Accredited auto repair shop that has served Amarillo, TX since 1980. Located at 5825 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110, they provide a full range of quality car maintenance and repair services to keep vehicles safe and reliable. Aardvark is committed to integrity, great customer service and giving back to the local community.About Better Business Bureau:The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing marketplace trust. BBB sets business standards and supports ethical business practices for the benefit of both consumers and good businesses.

Aardvark Automotive in Amarillo, TX - Auto Repair TV Commercial

