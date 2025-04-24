It's Time To 'Think Outside' - Pennsylvania Parks And Forest Foundation Launches New Podcast

- Marci Mowery

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Want to explore nature and aren't sure where to begin? Are you an avid outdoor enthusiast seeking new adventures? Curious about the best places to see and appreciate Pennsylvania's natural beauty?

Timed to honor J. T. Rothrock Memorial Conservation Week (April 21–27, 2025), Earth Day (April 22, 2025), and Arbor Day (April 25, 2025), the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) has launched "Think Outside ," a new podcast dedicated to promoting outdoor opportunities, nature exploration, and wellness.

“We hope the Think Outside podcast will, first and foremost, get you outside,” said Marci Mowery, PPFF President and the podcast's host.“Playing outside. Volunteering outside. Prioritizing outside. Yes, THINKING outside.”

With inspiring interviews, compelling stories, and practical tips, "Think Outside" will feature conversations with leaders in the outdoor community and showcase ways listeners can enjoy, protect, and honor the heritage of Penn's Woods.

Listeners can find the Think Outside podcast from these and other sources:

. Spotify:

. Apple:

. Pocketcasts:

Or follow on Instagram @ThinkOutsidePPFFPodcast .

Dr. J. T. Rothrock is known as the Father of Pennsylvania Forestry. As the first President of the PA Forestry Association, founded in 1886, Rothrock promoted forest stewardship at a time when the impacts of massive timbering were being felt-wildfires, flooding, diminishing water quality. During Dr. J. T. Rothrock Memorial Conservation Week citizens are encouraged to consider the conservation of all of the natural resources from which the wealth of the Commonwealth is derived. More information is available from the Pennsylvania Conservation Heritage Project.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, and its 45 chapters, works with the 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest through outreach, transformative projects, and volunteerism. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit .

Facebook: @PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation

Instagram: @paparksandforests

YouTube:

LinkedIn: Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Meetup: Meetup/PPFF-Events

Marci J. Mowery

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

+1 717-236-7644

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.