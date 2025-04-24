Ukraine, Europe Must Not Accept Trump's Capitulation Plan Bundestag Member

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The stance of the current U.S. administration, which has shifted course and taken the side of the aggressor state, is a betrayal not only of Ukraine but also of Europe, and neither should accept the disgraceful capitulation plan proposed by Donald Trump.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag from the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and an expert on security and foreign policy.

“Neither Ukraine nor Europe should accept Trump's crude capitulation plan. Instead, Europe must make it clear that it is ready not only to compensate for the lack of U.S. support through a 'coalition of the willing' but also to provide significantly greater and more reliable support,” said Kiesewetter.

The former Bundeswehr officer cited several examples: training Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil, assistance with repairing Western military equipment, air defense responsibilities, expanding sanctions, and supplying Taurus cruise missiles.

Furthermore, he stated that Europe must finally ramp up its own weapons production massively and convincingly, and demonstrate a genuine willingness to take on greater responsibility for security in Europe.

Kiesewetter acknowledged that replacing certain U.S. capabilities won't be easy, particularly in strategic transport, air defense, and intelligence. However, in many areas, Europe has the resources to compensate for the lack of U.S. support and even enhance its aid to Ukraine, he added.

“But this requires political will, which I currently do not see as sufficient. The new German government, for example, has not yet agreed on a clear political goal for supporting Ukraine, nor has it adjusted its strategy accordingly,” stated the CDU representative, whose party is part of the new governing coalition and involved in drafting the so-called coalition agreement.

According to Kiesewetter, the“coalition of the willing” will only function properly if Germany makes a reliable material, financial, and personnel contribution and clearly assumes political responsibility for standing by Ukraine.

Commenting on the fact that scheduled talks in London between the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, the U.S., and Ukraine did not take place as planned, Kiesewetter noted that it was foreseeable that the U.S. would fully cease its support for Ukraine and gradually distance itself from Europe.

“However, European security is undermined by the fact that Donald Trump is simultaneously siding with Russia and betraying Ukraine and Europe,” the politician emphasized.

Trump's claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to blame for the failure of peace efforts was described by Kiesewetter as a shameful inversion of roles between the criminal and the victim, further proving, he said, that Trump can no longer be considered a partner.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine does not and will not recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea, as doing so would contradict the Ukrainian Constitution.

In response, Trump called this stance“harmful to peace negotiations,” allegedly leading Secretary of State Marco Rubio to withdraw from the talks in London on April 23.