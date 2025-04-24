Su-30SM Fighter Jet Burns Down At Military Airfield In Rostov-On-Don Ukrainian Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet was destroyed in a fire at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

“Another act of resistance against Putin's criminal regime inside Russia – a multirole fighter jet, the aggressor's Su-30SM with tail number '35', caught fire and burned down at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield,” the statement reads.

According to the intelligence directorate, the estimated value of the destroyed aircraft is $50 million.

“The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization against the aggressor state is growing,” Ukrainian intelligence noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian radar station located near Rozdolne in temporarily occupied Crimea was recently destroyed.