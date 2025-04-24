Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Su-30SM Fighter Jet Burns Down At Military Airfield In Rostov-On-Don Ukrainian Intel

Su-30SM Fighter Jet Burns Down At Military Airfield In Rostov-On-Don Ukrainian Intel


2025-04-24 03:11:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet was destroyed in a fire at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

“Another act of resistance against Putin's criminal regime inside Russia – a multirole fighter jet, the aggressor's Su-30SM with tail number '35', caught fire and burned down at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield,” the statement reads.

According to the intelligence directorate, the estimated value of the destroyed aircraft is $50 million.

“The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization against the aggressor state is growing,” Ukrainian intelligence noted.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence shows destruction of Russian assault column on Zaporizhzhia front

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian radar station located near Rozdolne in temporarily occupied Crimea was recently destroyed.

MENAFN24042025000193011044ID1109470292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search