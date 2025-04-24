Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Loses Nearly 155K Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Since Year Begins Cinc Syrskyi

2025-04-24 03:11:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of this year have reached nearly 155,000 soldiers.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“There will be retribution for every crime. Every day, the Ukrainian army proves this by destroying the occupiers along the entire frontline. Since the start of the year alone, thanks to the professional efforts of all components of our Defense Forces, enemy personnel losses have reached nearly 155,000 (154,530). The fight continues,” Syrskyi emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to every defender, both male and female, for their resilience and belief in Ukraine's victory.

Read also: Russian army loses another 1,060 soldiers in Ukraine

As previously reported, Syrskyi stated that Russia acts like a terrorist, striking Ukrainian cities and killing women and children.

