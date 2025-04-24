Kremlin Preparing Deportation Of 50,000 Ukrainian Children From Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kremlin is preparing a new wave of deportation of 50,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied Donetsk region to Russia under the pretense of offering them a "vacation."

This was reported by the Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC) on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Russia is once again masking a crime as 'care'. Denis Pushylin, the Russian-installed leader of the so-called DPR, stated that this summer over 50,000 children from temporarily occupied Donetsk will be taken to Russia for 'vacation'," the NRC reported.

According to the Center, 13,000 children are to be sent to 26 'sponsor' regions of the Russian Federation; 2,500 children will be taken to camps such as Artek, Orlyonok, Smena, and Scarlet Sails, where they will be subjected to Russian propaganda programs promoting the so-called "Russian world."

Also, teenagers aged 14 and older will be transferred to Russian universities under the University Shifts program.

The NRC stressed that this so-called "vacation" is not an act of care, but rather a cover for illegal deportation.

“This is forced assimilation, deportation, and a war crime under the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions. It's an attempt to steal Ukraine's future,” the Center stated.

They also called on residents to report deportation organizers via the NRC's anonymous chatbot and to join the resistance movement to“make life hell for the enemy on Ukrainian soil.”

It was previously reported that on the temporarily occupied territories, Russian forces are conducting "anti-extremist lectures" to teach Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine.