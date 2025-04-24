Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilians Injured As Russia Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day


2025-04-24 03:11:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces launched multiple attacks on Synelnykove and Nikopol districts in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region using guided aerial bombs, kamikaze drones, and artillery.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovske communities were hit by kamikaze drones, artillery fire, and munitions dropped from UAVs,” Lysak said.

Two men, aged 42 and 60, were injured. Both are receiving outpatient treatment.

The attacks caused damage to a private home and a municipal utility company.

Meanwhile, in Synelnykove district, Mezhova, Novopavlivka, and Sloviansk communities came under attack by guided aerial bombs and drones which damaged critical infrastructure and a farming enterprise.

Read also: Russian night attack damages over 70 multi-story and private buildings in Kharkiv

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian military aunched a massive missile and drone attack on the region overnight on April 24.

In Pavlohrad, a local industrial facility was hit, and 14 apartment buildings were damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA

