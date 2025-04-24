Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: Russia, Ukraine Must Sit At Negotiating Table

2025-04-24 03:11:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump believes that both Russia and Ukraine want peace, but to achieve that, they must sit at the negotiating table.

He made this statement on Thursday during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House, according to Ukrinform's Washington correspondent.

“We are thinking very strongly that they both want peace but they have to get to the table,” Trump said.

He expressed confidence that a peace agreement could be reached during negotiations.

The U.S. President noted that he had previously mentioned 2,500 young people from Russia and Ukraine dying each week due to the war. Now, according to him, the number has increased to around 5,000 weekly.

"I think we're going to get peace. I realized how many people were dying, that's the most important element. Hope we're going to get there," Trump said, adding that he has his "own deadline" for Putin and Zelensky to come to an agreement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday Donald Trump reacted to Russia's latest massive air attack on Kyiv, calling it“not necessary, and very bad timing”. He urged Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop and get a peace deal done.

Photo: PAP/EPA

