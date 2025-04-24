Cause Of Roshchyna's Death Not Determined Due To Condition Of Body Prosecutor General's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, has not yet been determined due to the condition of her body.

This was announced during a briefing by Yurii Bielousov, Head of the War Department of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to the condition of the body, due to decomposition and mummification, it was not possible to initially establish the cause of death from the forensic examination. Therefore, samples were taken, and the possibility of involving French forensic experts to conduct a thorough autopsy is currently being considered,” Bielousov said.

He explained that on February 25, 2025, several dozen bodies were returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange. They were sent to Vinnytsia for forensic analysis. On February 28, a tag with Roshchyna's surname was found on one of the bodies.

A molecular examination confirmed that the body indeed belonged to Viktoria Roshchyna.

A second identification was initiated at the request of her family, and French specialists will carry out this examination.

Investigators continue working on the criminal case related to her captivity and death, exploring all circumstances.

As reported, Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. Human rights organizations say she was held in two of Russia's most brutal prisons.

Her death was officially confirmed on October 10, 2024. A letter from Russia's Ministry of Defense informed her family that she had died on September 19, despite being listed for a future prisoner exchange.

The Ukrainian government has classified her disappearance and death as a war crime involving premeditated murder. Intelligence officials say Russia delayed her return several times, and are now investigating the possibility of torture during her captivity.