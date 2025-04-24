Rescuers Confirm Tenth Body Recovered From Kyiv Rubble Was That Of A Minor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rescuers have confirmed that the tenth body recovered from the rubble in Kyiv after Thursday's Russian strike was that of a 17-year-old boy.

Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the Kyiv Rescue Service, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the deaths of 12 people. The tenth victim was a 17-year-old boy. Following this, rescuers recovered the bodies of two individuals-a man and a woman. Search and rescue operations are ongoing and will continue until we are certain there are no more people trapped under the rubble,” Petrov stated.

Petrov also reported that a 29-year-old man, rescued by the State Emergency Service in the afternoon, had been trapped under the rubble for over six hours.

Death toll in massive Russian strike onrises to 12

Robotic equipment was deployed during the rescue operations in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.

Additionally, psychologists from the State Emergency Service continue to provide support to victims of the morning terrorist attacks. So far, 124 individuals have received psychological assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.

The attack caused damage and destruction across six districts of the capital, with the Sviatoshynskyi district experiencing the most severe impact

In response, approximately 100 police officers are currently stationed in the Sviatoshynskyi district, providing round-the-clock security for damaged buildings and the surrounding areas.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the death toll in the attack grew to 12 people.

Photo: SES