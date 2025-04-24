Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Turkish Foreign Minister


2025-04-24 03:06:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 24 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday during his visit to Ankara to hold the ninth round of political consultations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Turkiye.
The bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and coordination on many topics of common interest were touched on during the meeting. (end)
