818 Tequila Enters The NASCAR Space Teaming Up With NASCAR Star Toni Breidinger

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Toni is a force both on the track and on social media," said, Founder of 818 Tequila. "We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership."

This partnership celebrates the shared community between Toni and 818 Tequila. Throughout the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, fans will see 818 branding featured on Breidinger's car and racing gear.

"As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true," said Toni Breidinger . "I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women."

Breidinger holds the NASCAR record for the most top-ten finishes by a female driver (27) in ARCA, and is the sport's most followed driver with over 5 million fans online.

The partnership between 818 Tequila and Toni Breidinger will continue throughout the entire 2025 racing season. As part of the launch, 818 will take over the Nashville Speedway race on May 30, 2025, serving as Toni's primary sponsor for the event. Fans can expect to see full 818 branding on her fire suit and helmet, along with an exclusive 818-hosted VIP experience and after party featuring an appearance by Toni. Following the Nashville race, 818 will remain an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.

ABOUT 818 TEQUILA

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 47 blind tasting awards across 14 spirits competitions. 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – to working with sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do. In 2024, 818 Tequila achieved 16x the category's growth, significantly outpacing the overall tequila market, which grew just 2% year-over-year. 818 Blanco also led the charge, growing 35% in volume sales, while the category remained flat. The brand further dominated social media, earning the highest TikTok views and Instagram engagement among competitors. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.

