Nomad Goods Celebrates 10 Years Of Apple Watch With $10 Off All Watch Accessories

"We launched our first Apple Watch product the same year the watch came out," said Noah Dentzel, co-founder and CEO of Nomad. "It's wild to look back and see how far the category-and our products-have come. This is a moment for us to say thank you to the people who've supported us all these years."

From the original Stand and Pod chargers launched in 2015, to our Horween leather watch bands in 2016, and the fan-favorite Sport Band that debuted in 2020, Nomad has consistently evolved alongside Apple Watch-designing products that are functional, durable, and built to elevate your everyday gear.

"We've always approached Apple Watch as more than a tech product-it's something people wear daily, so it has to feel good, look good, and last," said Nick Walden, Creative Director at Nomad. "This anniversary is a celebration of that mindset."

The 10-Year Anniversary Sale runs for a limited time, with $10 off automatically applied to all Apple Watch-related products at .

About Nomad

Founded in 2012, Nomad is a design-driven brand based in Santa Barbara, California, creating rugged yet refined gear for everyday tech. With a focus on quality materials, honest craftsmanship, and intentional design, Nomad builds products that are built to last and made to move.

