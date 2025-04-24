SLC Appoints Sam Graziano And Paul Greenwood As Strategic Advisors Amid Rapid Market Adoption

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sam Graziano is a recognized leader in FinTech. Sam was the Founder & CEO of Fundation, a market leading digital lending platform for the SMB market. With more than two decades of experience in leadership roles in FinTech, investment banking and financial services companies, Graziano brings deep expertise in scaling financial technology platforms and navigating complex go-to-market landscapes.

SLC Names Fintech Veterans as Advisors Amid Rapid Adoption

Paul Greenwood brings over two decades of executive leadership in SaaS, data, and analytics. As founder and former CEO of GDS Link, Greenwood scaled the company to $33 million in revenue by 2023-achieving 80% recurring revenue and sustained profitability without outside capital. Following a minority investment by Serent Capital, he led GDS through a five-year transformation marked by aggressive market expansion and operational efficiency. Greenwood is widely known for his board-level leadership, KPI-driven management approach, and ability to deliver enterprise-grade growth in B2B environments.

Their combined experience strengthens SLC's strategic foundation as the company advances pilot programs with banks and financial service providers through its sandbox environment . The initiative enables early adopters to integrate and test SLC's SIM-based authentication API-designed to prevent fraud vectors such as SIM swaps, OTP interception, and social engineering-before broader deployment.

"SLC is at a strategic inflection point," said SLC CEO Travis McGregor. "The addition of Sam and Paul brings invaluable expertise in enterprise growth, execution, and operational rigor as we expand access to our platform and build scalable partnerships globally."

With access to over 600 mobile network operators (MNOs) and a rapidly evolving product suite, SLC aims to redefine authentication for the digital economy at the hardware level-addressing critical gaps left by cloud-based and app-based solutions.

