Save New Jersey's Stoves Campaign Wins Hermes Platinum & Gold Awards

The campaign was conducted over several months and featured social media and email to engage and encourage opposition to a proposed change in the state's building code to prohibit installation of gas stoves in new construction and renovations. The ban was conceived despite the fact that nearly 70 percent of New Jersey residents cook with natural gas and polling that showed a strong preference for natural gas stoves.

"We are honored to take our place among industry leaders, global media brands, Fortune 500 companies and civic organizations to be recognized and receive this mark of distinction," said AENJ Executive Director Ron Morano. "We appreciate that our hard work for transparency for the future of energy in New Jersey has been acknowledged."

The Hermes awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) as part of a national and international competition. The awards recognize outstanding creative work in traditional and emerging media. The Platinum Award is the highest recognition within the competition.

AENJ is a broad grassroots coalition that advocates for actionable, fact-driven energy policy that emphasizes keeping costs low for New Jersey residents and businesses and evaluates energy policies and proposals based on feasibility, reliability and cost. Learn more at

