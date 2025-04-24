NSC Announces Recipients Of Advanced Safety Certificate® Scholarship For Military Veterans

Boeing-supported scholarship prepares next generation of safety professionals

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council , in partnership with Boeing, has awarded 50 recipients the 2025 Advanced Safety Certificate ® (ASC) Scholarship for Veterans. The scholarship program supports U.S. veterans demonstrating a commitment to protecting others as they pursue professional careers in environmental, health and safety (EHS).

"NSC is thrilled to help these future safety leaders take the next step on their professional journeys," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "With Boeing's support, the 50 veterans awarded these scholarships will continue to serve their nation by living out the NSC mission of saving lives, from the workplace to anyplace."

"Boeing recognizes the exceptional skills and dedication that veterans bring to the workforce," said Amy May, vice president, Boeing Environment, Health and Safety. "Supporting the scholarship is an investment in their future, and of our workplaces and communities. We are proud to partner with the National Safety Council as they continue their legacy of service in a new capacity."

The ASC Scholarship for Veterans was created to strengthen and diversify the pipeline of skilled workers entering the EHS profession. This program helps veterans obtain their ASC certificate by covering all program costs and connecting them with valuable professional networking opportunities.

Boeing's funding for this initiative builds upon the company's longstanding commitment to veterans both within Boeing and through community partnerships. Through this support, veterans can continue their commitment to protecting others by transitioning into rewarding safety careers.

Scholarship recipients receive:



Free enrollment in the ASC Program

Registration and travel accommodations for the 2025 NSC Congress & Expo in Denver, CO to network with safety professionals and learn about emerging EHS topics Career and networking resources upon completing the ASC Program

The nationally recognized ASC Program provides aspiring safety professionals with critical insights into industry best practices and skills needed to drive safety improvements within organizations. For veterans pursuing a career in safety, the ASC Program establishes a foundation for making a lasting impact in the field.

For more information on the ASC Program, visit nsc/asc . To learn more about NSC Scholarships, visit nsc/scholarships .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About The Boeing Company

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

