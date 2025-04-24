Schoolai Responds To National AI Education Initiative With Free AI Readiness Program And Trusted Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchoolAI, the leading classroom-based AI platform built for teachers, students, and school leaders, today announced a new effort to support districts in response to the White House's recent Executive Order on artificial intelligence education. The initiative, which encourages K–12 schools to adopt safe age-appropriate AI instruction and educator training, highlights the growing national focus on AI readiness in classrooms.

In alignment with this executive call to action, SchoolAI is offering free 5-week AI Readiness Programs , giving educators a low-risk way to explore AI-powered tools and professional development in real learning environments.

“AI literacy and readiness looks different in every community around the country. This is one of these moments where every school leader gets to lead with clarity, responsibility, and support for educators,” said Caleb Hicks, founder and CEO of SchoolAI.“We are all being invited to explore AI in thoughtful new ways, and we're committed to working with and supporting them as they shape what readiness looks like in each and every classroom.”

Free 5 Week AI Readiness Program

In response to the national AI education initiative, SchoolAI is offering free AI Readiness Programs to help districts:



Safely explore explainable AI tools in real classrooms

Access educator-built and educator-focused professional development Receive personalized guidance from SchoolAI's district success team



Each program includes platform access for teachers, light-touch onboarding, and a strategy consultation. There is no cost, obligation, or long-term commitment.

Learn more: schoolai.com/ai-readiness

Built for the Classroom. Trusted by Educators.

Launched in 2023, SchoolAI's Classroom Experience platform is already used in classrooms across all 50 U.S. States and over 1 million classrooms worldwide. The platform includes approachable AI tools that support writing, brainstorming, feedback, and personalization-while keeping teachers and school leaders fully in control. Professional development is embedded into every implementation. SchoolAI helps educators build confidence in integrating AI without adding complexity or risk.

Key features of the platform include:



Teacher-first design : AI that supports instruction, not replaces it

Student-safe environments : Full FERPA and COPPA compliance, SOC 2 certification

Real-time insights : Dashboards that surface learning gaps and instructional opportunities

Accessibility support : Tools for accessible accommodations for all students Professional Development and onboarding : Flexible training aligned to district needs and instructional goals



“Teachers deserve tools that make their work more impactful-not more difficult,” said Hicks.“That's why everything we build starts with teacher trust, student safety, and learning outcomes.”

Supporting Districts Through Trusted Partnership

SchoolAI is committed to partnering with districts and state level education organizations to support AI literacy and readiness efforts. Whether through co-hosted readiness briefings, collaborative professional development delivery, or integration with local tools and policies, the company provides a flexible, educator-aligned approach to AI implementation.

“We take seriously the responsibility of helping schools prepare for AI-not with hype, but with humility and care,” said Hicks.

About SchoolAI

SchoolAI is the leading AI platform enhancing K–12 teaching and learning. The company's Classroom Experience platform empowers educators with classroom-ready AI tools and professional development that enhance instruction, reduce workload, and support personalized learning for every student. Trusted in over 1 million classrooms across the U.S. and 80+ countries, SchoolAI is committed to safe, educator-led AI integration built on transparency, equity, and instructional excellence.

