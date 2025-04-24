403
A Home You Apply For: New Residential Project Elemental 22 Sets A New Standard For Urban Living
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al Barari's CEO introduces an application-based residential model, promoting intentional purchasing and community alignment
Dubai, UAE: Elemental Developments, the new venture from Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, announces the limited public release of Elemental 22 - a visionary residential concept that brings the essence of meaningful living to the heart of the city. In a city known for fast-paced transactions, Elemental 22 takes a more thoughtful path - one that values intention over impulse. Here, prospective residents apply to live, ensuring every home is part of a values-driven community grounded in connection, wellness, and elevated living. Every applicant is thoughtfully reviewed - not just for ownership, but for alignment with a lifestyle centered on intention, nature, and connection. After selling out completely during its private VIP release, with early clients who shared the vision, the project is now being made available to the public for the very first time. With only 39 residences available and over 60% already sold, this launch marks a new chapter in intentional urban living. “We didn't want to create just another building,” says Hazza Zaal.“We wanted to design a lifestyle that aligns with what people are truly seeking: presence, connection, and purpose.” The vision draws on Zaal's experience with Al Barari - long regarded as the green heart of Dubai. Elemental 22 continues that story in a new urban context, bringing nature inward and balancing the city's energy with a calming sense of place. “Al Barari transformed the desert into a thriving green community,” Zaal adds.“I now plan to bring that same vision of nature and purpose into the heart of the city. Nature does not stop at the ground floor here.” Two Floors Dedicated to Wellness: At Elemental 22, wellness isn't just an amenity - it's the atmosphere. From the moment you walk in, you're welcomed by a double-height space anchored by The Mill Café, where the scent of fresh coffee and the sound of quiet conversation set the tone for the day. Morning light pours through floor-to-ceiling windows as residents flow between movement and stillness - from a sunrise Pilates class, to laps in the rooftop pool, to a moment of pause in the recovery lounge. Across two entire floors, wellbeing has been woven into the architecture, not as an afterthought, but as a foundation for daily life. This is a home designed for people who prioritise balance, energy, and presence. Key features include:
A rooftop family pool with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline
A performance lap pool for serious swimmers
A double-height indoor gym and an outdoor gym terrace for all-season training
A dedicated Pilates studio
A recovery zone with sauna and steam room
A vibrant indoor and outdoor kids' club
An intimate home cinema exclusive to residents
The Mill Café - a relaxed, communal space for dining, working, or winding down
