Commvault Strengthens EMEA Channel Leadership With Appointment Of Havier Haddad As Channel & Distribution Lead For Emerging Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industry veteran brings 26+ years of sales, channel and digital transformation expertise to accelerate growth across EMEA's Emerging Markets

Dubai, UAE: Commvault, a global leader in cyber resilience and data protection, today announced the appointment of Havier Haddad as Channel & Distribution Lead, EMEA's Emerging Markets.

With over 26 years of experience driving technology partnerships and IT innovation, Havier will focus on scaling Commvault's channel ecosystem and supporting partners in EMEA's Emerging Markets, CEE, CIS & META, to address escalating cyber threats and cloud adoption challenges.

Havier joins Commvault from Dell Technologies, where he spent 16 years leading teams across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. During his tenure as Gulf General Manager, he collaborated with governments and enterprises to align IT strategies with national digital agendas, including Gulf Region's digital acceleration initiatives. Earlier, at Computer Associates (CA), he specialized in enterprise software solutions, honing his expertise in industries like telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare. His cross-sector experience positions him to help partners deliver tailored data protection strategies in fast-evolving markets, which is where he will excel with Commvault in his new role.

Jamie Farrelly, VP Channel Sales, EMEAI, at Commvault, commented:“Havier's track record of fostering trust with partners-from hosting cybersecurity forums in Doha to mentoring teams in Turkey-aligns with our mission to build resilient ecosystems. He not only understands the intricacies of cyber resilience and cloud-based technology; he understands how businesses in emerging markets operate, adapt, and grow.”

Havier's approach emphasizes aligning technology with local market needs, a philosophy he refined while working on projects across Emerging Markets, while also advocating for AI-driven threat mitigation at regional forums.

“Commvault's ability to turn data into a strategic asset is unmatched,” he said.“Having worked closely with partners in regions like the Gulf, I've seen how proactive cyber resilience can accelerate digital ambitions. I'm eager to empower our channel network with solutions that simplify complexity and drive measurable outcomes.”

