Canadian General Investments: Report Of Voting Results
|Name of director
| Votes for
appointment to
the Board of
Directors
| Votes for
as a % of
votes cast
| Votes
withheld
| Votes withheld
as a % of
votes cast
|Marcia Lewis Brown
|13,188,533
|99.70
|39,211
|0.30
|A. Michelle Lally
|13,114,833
|99.15
|112,911
|0.85
|Jonathan A. Morgan
|12,888,759
|97.44
|338,985
|2.56
|Vanessa L. Morgan
|12,889,575
|97.44
|338,169
|2.56
|Sanjay Nakra
|13,182,356
|99.66
|45,388
|0.34
|Clive W. Robinson
|12,972,529
|98.07
|255,215
|1.93
|Michael C. Walke
|13,190,027
|99.71
|37,717
|0.29
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment