Canadian General Investments: Report Of Voting Results

There were 14,252,740 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 68.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2025, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.