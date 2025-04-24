Caplinked Underscores Two‐Factor Authentication And Multi‐Layer Safeguards For High‐Stakes Transactions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New emphasis on 2FA and digital rights management helps deal teams avert costly data leaks. CapLinked boosts VDR security.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CapLinked boosts VDR security: mandatory 2FA, AES-256 encryption, TLS, IP whitelisting, DRM, and real-time malware scanning.CapLinked, the secure virtual data room (VDR) trusted by global enterprises and dealmakers, today reiterated its commitment to best‐in‐class security, spotlighting the platform's two‐factor authentication (2FA) and layered defenses that protect sensitive documents throughout the deal lifecycle.“When a transaction can hinge on one leaked document, airtight security isn't optional-it's mission‐critical,” said Greg Brinson, CEO of CapLinked.“Our customers rely on 2FA, enterprise‐grade encryption, and continuous threat monitoring so they can keep their focus where it belongs: closing the deal.”Key Security HighlightsTwo‐Factor Authentication (2FA) – Every VDR software user can enable 2FA, adding a second verification step to stop unauthorized logins before they begin.256‐bit AES Encryption & TLS 1.2 – Documents are encrypted at rest with AES‐256 and in transit via up‐to‐date TLS cipher suites, preventing interception or tampering.IP Whitelisting, SAML‐Based SSO & Real‐Time Virus Scanning – Enterprise clients leverage IP controls, secure single sign‐on, and automated malware protection for additional layers of defense.Multi‐Layer Firewalls & AWS Infrastructure – Data is housed in Amazon Web Services facilities behind segmented firewalls, combining physical and digital safeguards with 99.9 % uptime.Digital Rights Management (FileProtect) – Administrators can revoke or expire access to downloaded files, ensuring control persists even after a document leaves the workspace.Granular Permissions & Activity Tracking – Role‐based controls for our secure deal room specify exactly who can view, download, or upload each file, while detailed audit logs monitor every action for full accountability.Ready for the Next Wave of DealsCapLinked's security stack helps private‐equity firms, investment banks, and corporate development teams navigate due diligence without the risk of data exposure. As deal volume accelerates in 2025, the company's emphasis on 2FA and comprehensive safeguards positions clients to collaborate confidently across borders and time zones.To learn more about CapLinked's security stack, visit caplinked/security or request a demo .About CapLinkedFounded in 2010, CapLinked provides secure virtual data rooms and information‐control software for M&A, fundraising, asset sales, bankruptcy, and other complex transactions. The platform combines robust security, intuitive workflows, and concierge‐level support, making it the preferred choice for leading enterprises worldwide.

