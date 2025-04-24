Minister Al-Kaabi Meets Chief Adviser Of Bangladeshi Interim Government
Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha with Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H E Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Seperately, Minister Al-Kaabi also met with Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, of the Federal Republic of Germany, H E Hendrik Wust. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Bangladesh and means to enhance them.
