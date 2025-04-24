Real Estate Trade Volume Exceeds QR441 Million In Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from April 13-17 reached QAR 401,393,768, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QAR 40,020,653.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan; Doha; Al Dhaayen; Al Wakrah; Umm Salal; Al Khor and Al Dhakira; Al Shamal; and in the areas of Lusail 69; the Pearl; Ghar Thuailib; Umm Al Amad; Dafna 60; and Legtaifiya.