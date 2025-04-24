Oil Steadies After 2% Drop On Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

Singapore: Oil prices edged higher early Thursday, recovering slightly after a nearly 2% drop in the previous session, as investors weighed the possibility of an OPEC+ production hike against mixed signals on tariffs from the White House. Brent crude futures had inched up 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $66.18 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $62.34 a barrel. Oil prices fell 2% in the previous session.

