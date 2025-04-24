Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Steadies After 2% Drop On Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices edged higher early Thursday, recovering slightly after a nearly 2% drop in the previous session, as investors weighed the possibility of an OPEC+ production hike against mixed signals on tariffs from the White House.

Brent crude futures had inched up 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $66.18 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $62.34 a barrel.

Oil prices fell 2% in the previous session.

