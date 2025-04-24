Amir Cup Round Of 16 Draw Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The stage is set for the draw of the Round of 16 in the 53rd edition of the prestigious Amir Cup taking place today.

As the final tournament of the 2024-25 Qatari football season, the Amir Cup brings together the nation's top teams in a knockout format filled with excitement and elite competition.

Sixteen teams will enter the draw – twelve from the First Division, joined by four Second Division sides - Mesaimeer, Lusail, Al Sailiya and Al Kharaitiyat), who advanced after preliminary round on Monday. Ahead of the draw, teams are divided into two levels based on their final standings in the recently-concluded Qatar Stars League.

The top eight occupy the first level, while the remaining First Division teams and the four qualifiers make up the second level. The Round of 16 will see one team from each level drawn against each other, ensuring a mix of quality and unpredictability.

With a direct AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 spot at stake for the champion, the Amir Cup takes on even greater importance. Al Sadd, the reigning league and cup champions, lead the field with record 19 titles, while rivals like Al Duhail, Al Arabi and Al Gharafa aim to etch their names in history.