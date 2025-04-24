Local Favorite Alcaraz Out Of Madrid Open With Groin Injury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: Spain's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz confirmed on Thursday that he will miss this year's Madrid Open with a groin injury.

The world No. 3 was injured during his defeat in the Barcelona Open final last Sunday. Although Alcaraz had been upbeat about competing in Madrid, he revealed he had been forced to pull out.

"In the Barcelona final, I felt a pain in the right adductor, but I also felt something in the left [hip]. I had tests on Tuesday, and I was talking with my team and the doctors to see if I was able to train and play without risk," said Alcaraz in a press conference on Thursday.

"I have done everything possible, but things have not improved much," he added, saying it was important to "listen to your body."

"Madrid is a place where I look forward to coming and playing every year, this time things haven't worked out. The decision we have made is not to take risks for the future, we believe it is the right decision," he said.

Alcaraz explained that he would work on his recovery with a view to return at the Rome Masters, which starts on May 7.

"I will have another test on Monday, to see how things are going, and we will see how things are going."

"We will definitely be at Roland Garros and I will also try to be in Rome, that's the goal," he said.