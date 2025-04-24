Bitcoin Retreats On Profit-Taking After Breakout, Institutional Inflows Keep Sentiment Positive

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from George Pavel General Manager at Naga Middle East.

Bitcoin experienced a slight pullback after rallying past the USD 94,000 mark, following a breakout above the key USD 90,000 resistance level. The retracement was largely driven by profit-taking after reaching a seven-week high. However, the cryptocurrency remains well-supported and is currently consolidating above USD 92,000, although volatility could remain high as investors react to developments around US policies and economic outlook.

Institutional demand has also reaccelerated, evidenced by a record net inflow of 11,898 BTC into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking the highest single-day inflow since November last year, and exceeding the 2025 daily average. ETF recorded three consecutive days of large inflows with a total exceeding USD 2 billion. This substantial increase reflects renewed institutional confidence and may indicate the beginning of a broader reallocation into digital assets. Despite short-term volatility, the structural backdrop for Bitcoin remains supportive.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.