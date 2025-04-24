Prince Holding Group Wins Silver Stevie For Chen Zhi Scholarship, Advancing Educational Access In Cambodia Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Prince Holding Group wins the Silver Stevie® Award in the Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility category at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for its Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, which provides comprehensive educational support to Cambodian students.

