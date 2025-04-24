Century Communities Recognized As One Of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Homebuilders For Third Year Running

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Century Communities stands out as one of only two homebuilders to be selected this year-and the sole representative in the Real Estate & Housing category. Additionally, Century Communities is one of just 14 Colorado-based companies recognized out of 700 across the nation.

"We are honored to be recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies," said Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President. "I want to commend our team for their passion and dedication. Our exceptional team is the driving force behind our mission of A Home For Every Dream®"

The list includes companies across 23 industries, each with revenues of over $500 million, evaluated on three trust dimensions: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The evaluation involved a survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents and an extensive social listening evaluation, in total analyzing over 304,000 mentions across the internet to gauge sentiment. In addition, companies involved in any significant scandals or lawsuits were excluded from the list.

Online Homebuying Pioneer

Century Communities' industry-first online homebuying experience makes it easier than ever for buyers to quickly find and seamlessly lock in their dream home whenever they're ready and from wherever they are-whether shopping online or on location.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

