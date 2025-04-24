Alabama Teen Honored With Connected Nation's 2025 Student Broadband Hero Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Birmingham teen planned and conducted several digital skills workshops for older adults as part of the Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program . Inspired by the positive change he observed while serving in his community, he started his own initiative to expand digital literacy across Alabama.

I just hope that people can learn more about the Digital Divide and how they can take action to bridge it.

Schmalz created "Digital Harmonies " with the goal of providing devices and digital skills training to individuals in rural, low-income, and elderly communities across Alabama.

On Wednesday, April 23, Michael was presented the 2025 Student Broadband Hero Award by Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN, during a surprise event held at Altamont School in Birmingham, where he will graduate next month.

"I just hope that people can learn more about the Digital Divide and what it is and how they can take action to bridge it," said Michael, after receiving the award. "I also hope that people remember as we move forward in an age that's increasingly dependent on devices that we agree to prioritize inclusion."

"Our staff was amazed at how much Michael wanted to help others in his community and by how well he understands the importance of digital literacy," said Emily Jordan, Vice President, Foundation and Education Initiatives, CN. "He not only leveraged our program to help older adults learn some essential digital skills, but he also used the incentive funds earned through Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, to kick-start a digital literacy program to reach more Alabama residents. That included purchasing devices for the program. He's truly an exceptional teen who's deserving of this honor."

How the Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program works

Teen-led teams offer hands-on workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, virtual sessions, and community events that cover a variety of digital skills. These skills range from basic computer literacy to understanding mobile devices, staying safe online, and much more.

The program provides training materials created by the Public Library Association in collaboration with AT&T, startup funds, financial incentives, and ongoing support and mentorship for the teen-led teams. It is ready-to-go and perfect for after-school programs, summer programs, youth programs, and other youth-based organizations.

The program is being utilized by teens in 40 states who have trained (at this writing) over 22,000 older adults since 2023. It's a great cross-generational experience for both teens and adults. To learn more about how to kick-start a team in your community, go to connectednation/teensteachtech .

"Michael exemplifies what's possible when young people are empowered with the tools and support they need to make a difference," said Terri Williams, Lead External Affairs, AT&T Alabama. "Through the Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program he's not only helped others, but he's inspired a movement for student digital navigators across the state. We're proud to support this important work."

Broadband Visionary Award honorees

The 2025 Student Broadband Hero Award is the first time CN is nationally honoring a student's work. The national nonprofit has given out a similar honor – called the Broadband Visionary Award – only four times in its nearly 25 year history.

The past awardees for that honor are former Iowa Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad; Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, USA (Retired); Robin Ancona, Director, Telecommunications Division, Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC); and jointly, KGW-TV in Portland, Oregon; Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas; and, jointly, RFD-TV and the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C. for their work on "A National Conversation on the Digital Divide ."

About Connected Nation: Founded in 2001 , t he national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation .

