This Eats Different: Checkers & Rally's Launches Bold New Brand Platform With $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal

Checkers &Rally's launches new $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal-a crave-worthy combo that's big on flavor and low on compromise. For just four bucks, guests can score a Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken sandwich, value-sized Famous Seasoned Fries, a 12 oz. drink, and a cinnamon apple pie.

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.)

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's is turning up the volume on fast food with the launch of its bold new brand platform, " This Eats Different ." With an all-new fearlessly original full-on vibe shift, new visual identity, swagger-filled tone, and high-energy creative. The campaign is putting flavor, value, and fun, front and center.

Created in partnership with creative and media agency Partners + Napier, the brand is launching the "This Eats Different" campaign across TV, streaming, digital, TikTok, and social media. More than a fresh look, it's a bold statement: fast food should satisfy your hunger, fuel your energy, and never drain your wallet.

And nothing delivers that message better than the aptly named new $ 4 Unbeatable Meal Deal -a crave-worthy combo that's big on flavor and low on compromise. For just four bucks, guests can score a Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken sandwich, value-sized Famous Seasoned Fries, a 12 oz. drink, and a cinnamon apple pie. No fine print. No gimmicks. Just an unbeatable meal at an unbeatable price.

"People are tired of paying more and getting less," said Scott Johnson, CMO of Checkers & Rally's. "This deal is proof that value doesn't have to be boring, and flavor doesn't have to break the bank. Along with our new look, we're showing up in a way that feels fresh, fun, and 100% us."

With a $4 deal that's tough to beat and a new brand vibe that's all bold, no bland, Checkers & Rally's is flipping the fast-food script-and inviting everyone to eat different.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally's news, visit CheckersandRallys . Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED