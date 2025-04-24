Quick Custom Intelligence Joins Theo Awards As Silver Sponsor, Expanding Support Of Casino DMA’S Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino Direct Marketing Association (Casino DMA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing casino marketing through education and connection, is proud to announce that Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has signed on as a Silver Sponsor of the upcoming Theo Awards. This new sponsorship marks an exciting expansion of QCI's support for Casino DMA's mission and programs.

“Marketing for casinos is a unique challenge, blending creative artistry with data science,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at QCI.“We're grateful to Casino DMA for the opportunity to sponsor this event and eager to hear the stories that emerge. It's this kind of sharing that makes our industry stronger.”

“We're thrilled to welcome QCI as a sponsor,” said Steven Paci, president of Casino DMA.“Their commitment to innovation and excellence in casino marketing perfectly aligns with our goal of elevating and celebrating the work of our industry's brightest minds.”

For more information about the Theo Awards or Casino DMA sponsorship opportunities, visit casinodma.com .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354