AEP Texas Set To Construct One Of The First 765-Kv Transmission Lines In Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEP Texas is set to build one of the first 765-kV transmission line projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to support the growing electricity needs of the Permian Basin.

The Howard-Solstice Transmission Line Project is one of three 765-kV transmission lines to be constructed along the 765-kV import paths approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) on April 24 as part of the Permian Basin Reliability Plan. The project will provide new pathways to deliver additional power to the region.

AEP Texas will build the line as part of a jointly assigned project. The construction involves building approximately 300 miles of transmission line connecting AEP Texas' Solstice Substation near Fort Stockton to a substation near San Antonio. The extra high voltage transmission lines approved by the Commission will introduce a more efficient and more reliable delivery system that creates additional opportunities for future growth in communities throughout west Texas.

The project supports the ongoing expansion and electrification of the oil and gas industry in west Texas and the growing electricity needs of the regions' communities.

Texas House Bill 5066, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023 and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, required the PUCT to direct the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to

develop an electric reliability plan for the Permian Basin region, which is an important energy location for the state and national economies.

“The State of Texas is experiencing significant levels of population and economic growth, and the Public Utility Commission's action today will help ensure that the electric grid is better prepared to meet the growing demand on the electric system,” said Judith Talavera, AEP Texas president and chief operating officer.“AEP Texas is proud to play a role in this transformative step for our state, building one of the first 765-kV transmission lines in ERCOT, and to continue to provide safe and reliable service for our customers.”

American Electric Power, AEP Texas' parent company, owns 2,110 miles of 765-kV transmission lines, more than any other transmission system in North America.

AEP's experience with 765-kV began in 1961 with the installation of an experimental 750-kV transmission line at AEP's test facility near Apple Grove, West Virginia. After several years of research and development, in 1966 AEP announced plans to build 1,050 miles of 765-kV transmission by 1972 to support the rapid electrical load growth throughout the region. In 1969, AEP energized the world's first operational 765-kV transmission line between Kentucky and Ohio, marking the highest installed voltage line at the time. Today the 765-kV network has grown to over 2,200 miles and 30 substations across six states.

Open houses for the Howard-Solstice 765-kV transmission line project will be held at locations along the line route this summer where project team members will be available to discuss potential route links and answer any questions.

