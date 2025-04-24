Bitmart Donates $10,000 To Brink To Support Bitcoin’S Open-Source Core Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced a donation of $10,000 to Brink , a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Bitcoin's open-source development. This donation will aid in the continued research, development, and maintenance of the Bitcoin protocol, helping to ensure the long-term sustainability and security of the network.







At BitMart, we recognize the importance of Bitcoin's infrastructure and are proud to contribute to the efforts of organizations like Brink that are essential in maintaining and advancing the Bitcoin software and protocol. By supporting Brink, BitMart reaffirms its commitment to the future of the Bitcoin ecosystem and open-source innovation.

This contribution will directly support Brink's fellowship and grant programs, which nurture the next generation of Bitcoin developers and sustain the work of experienced engineers contributing to the protocol's evolution.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Brink

Brink is a non-profit organization focused on strengthening the Bitcoin protocol through fundamental research and development. Through its fellowship and grants programs, Brink supports both new contributors and seasoned developers in the Bitcoin community. For more information, visit Brink's website .

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.





