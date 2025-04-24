Treetops Resort Takes Top Honor At The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association's Stars Of The Industry Awards

– Michigan's most spectacular resort -Treetops Resort known for its award-winning golf nationally and year-round outdoor fun.

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michigan's most spectacular resort -Treetops Resort known for its award-winning golf nationally and year-round outdoor fun is dedicated to providing an unparalleled resort experience. This dedication has recently been recognized by guests and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Treetops Resort took top honors in the Resort Category during the Michigan Governor's Conference on Tourism on Wednesday, April 16th in Novi, Michigan.

The annual MRLA Stars of the Industry Awards recognizes outstanding members of all roles within Michigan's hospitality industry who have demonstrated professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond their role to contribute to the positive image of the industry.

The Resort of the Year award is presented to a resort that demonstrates exceptional quality, service, and overall experience. The recipient of this award provides guests with a memorable vacation, complete with top-notch accommodations, outstanding amenities, and exceptional customer service. This resort not only meets but exceeds guests' expectations with their attention to detail, personalized approach, and commitment to excellence. The Resort of the Year award recognizes a resort that goes above and beyond to create a truly unforgettable getaway experience for all its visitors.

“We are beyond proud of this prestigious award. I am extremely proud of our entire team at Treetops, their dedication to each of their crafts in outstanding. From our welcoming front desk and accommodations team, to our food and beverage staff, and our recreation and outdoor maintenance teams, each member of the Treetops team is committed to providing an exceptional resort experience. We don't take this top honor lightly. We take this honor very seriously, particularly as we learned that the nomination was made by a guest that enjoyed their experience at Treetops. Then even more powerful news came when we learned that this award is based on a 'public vote'. We are looking forward to providing exceptional Gaylord Mi golf resort experiences this season and into the next,” said Barry Owens, partner and General Manager.

About Treetops Resort

Treetops Resort is Michigan's Most Spectacular Resort – a premier golf and winter playground destination. Treetops Resort boasts 81 holes of acclaimed golf on spectacular terrain totaling five award-winning courses inspired and professionally designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Tom Fazio and Rick Smith. Treetops Resort is proudly recognized as having the #1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops and for their Michigan golf packages . Treetops Resort's winter playground encompasses 80 acres of terrain, 27 downhill ski runs, plus activities on and off the slopes for the entire family to enjoy. A true intergenerational destination during all four seasons.

Treetops Resort as one of top Michigan golf resorts is conveniently located in the heart of Pure Michigan on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the renowned Straights of Mackinac.

Visit or call 1-888-Treetops to book your getaway and for more four seasons information.

