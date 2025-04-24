Newly Constructed Vermont Estate To Be Sold At Online Auction Beginning May 5Th

171 High Fields Ln., Manchester, VT 05254 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, May 5th, 2025.

Previously listed for $6.9M, this luxurious estate with mountain views in Manchester, VT will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of MANCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The High Fields Estate in Manchester, VT. The property, previously listed for $6,900,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,100,000 on Monday, May 5th at 9:00am EDT.Completed in 2022 and designed by Ramsay Gourd Architects, this 7,574± sq. ft. estate sits on 7.97± acres and includes 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. The home features high-quality Vermont craftsmanship, a chef's kitchen with premium appliances including a Wolf range, multiple living and entertaining areas, a wine cellar, and a one-bedroom apartment above the two-car garage. Expansive terraces around the estate offer views of Vermont's seasonal landscape.Located between the Green Mountains and Taconic Ranges, Manchester, VT is a charming New England destination just 3 hours from both Boston and New York City. Outdoor enthusiasts find year-round adventure with scenic hiking trails, swimming and fishing spots, golf courses, and world-class skiing at Stratton, Bromley, and Magic Mountain during the winter months. Beyond its natural beauty, Manchester offers boutique shopping, farm-to-table dining, and farmer's markets. The area is also home to exceptional educational institutes, including Burr & Burton Academy and Long Trail School."As someone who has called Manchester home for the past 25 years, I can confidently say that this auction is a truly extraordinary opportunity,” stated Andrea Kaplan of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.“Whether you're envisioning a private retreat, a seasonal getaway, or a legacy property to pass down through generations, the possibilities here are endless. This is the epitome of Vermont-mountain views, peaceful surroundings, and access to all the things that make life here so special."“Discerning buyers seeking a quintessential Vermont experience won't find a better opportunity than this auction in Manchester,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions.“Whether you're drawn to its serene privacy, refined craftsmanship, or proximity to four-season recreation, it's an offering that truly captures the essence of Vermont luxury.”The High Fields Estate is being offered in cooperation with Andrea Kaplan of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, May 5th. Previews are Friday, May 2nd from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, May 3rd from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, May 4th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment-delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world's leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

