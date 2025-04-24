Gujarat: Vadodara Police Intensify Security Checks After Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, April 24 (IANS) Following the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, police forces across Gujarat have heightened security measures.

Vadodara Police have launched intensified patrolling and strict checking in sensitive areas, aiming to preempt any potential threat and maintain public safety.

Among the victims of the attack were a father and son from Bhavnagar and an individual from Surat. Their mortal remains were brought to Gujarat late Tuesday night, with final rites conducted this morning amid a sombre atmosphere.

In a response, Vadodara Police have begun collecting data on foreign students studying in the city and gathering information on tourists currently staying in local accommodations.

Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed these actions, citing precautionary measures in the wake of national security advisories.

The Commissioner also appealed to citizens to ignore social media rumours and trust only official sources for updates.

The Gujarat Police presence has been visibly increased, especially in urban and sensitive zones. Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Tour Operators and Travel Agents' Association of Gujarat (TAG) has passed a resolution urging authorities to extend the current flight rescheduling deadline from April 30 to June 30, 2025.

The association cited growing fear among tourists as the key reason for the appeal. TAG also called upon hotels and transport providers to issue credit notes instead of enforcing cancellations, in an effort to shield travellers from financial losses and maintain customer trust during the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, a Vadodara travel agent told media parsons that while clients are being advised to hold off on cancellations temporarily, full refunds are being offered without hesitation.

“If someone doesn't want to go, we're not forcing them. We're ready to provide a full refund,” the agent said.

A Rajkot-based travel agent reported that nearly 40 per cent of their summer packages were booked for Kashmir this year.“We've already received over 100 cancellations,” he said.